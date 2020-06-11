All apartments in Irvine
Location

40 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Excellent Prime location in the Guard gated community of Northpark. The front Porch is overlooking the sweeping green lawn and gazebo. Ideal floorplan with lots of natural lights. Formal Living, Dining, 2 Car Attached Garages, inside Laundry hookups. Master bathroom with deep oval shape tub and glass shower, dual sink. Resort-like amenities through our the community such as multiple pools, jacuzzis, tennis court, basketball court, parks, walking trails, bbq and clubhouse. Great school district. Move-in Ready! More Photos Coming Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Chula Vista have any available units?
40 Chula Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Chula Vista have?
Some of 40 Chula Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Chula Vista currently offering any rent specials?
40 Chula Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Chula Vista pet-friendly?
No, 40 Chula Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Chula Vista offer parking?
Yes, 40 Chula Vista does offer parking.
Does 40 Chula Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Chula Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Chula Vista have a pool?
Yes, 40 Chula Vista has a pool.
Does 40 Chula Vista have accessible units?
No, 40 Chula Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Chula Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Chula Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Chula Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Chula Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

