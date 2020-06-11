40 Chula Vista

Amenities

Excellent Prime location in the Guard gated community of Northpark. The front Porch is overlooking the sweeping green lawn and gazebo. Ideal floorplan with lots of natural lights. Formal Living, Dining, 2 Car Attached Garages, inside Laundry hookups. Master bathroom with deep oval shape tub and glass shower, dual sink. Resort-like amenities through our the community such as multiple pools, jacuzzis, tennis court, basketball court, parks, walking trails, bbq and clubhouse. Great school district. Move-in Ready! More Photos Coming Soon!