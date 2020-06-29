All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 40 Arborside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Arborside Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

40 Arborside Drive

40 Arborside · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

40 Arborside, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Call/text to see it today 949-678-1001
Rarely available for lease in the gorgeous gated community of Turtle Ridge, this beautiful Tuscan style detached home has it all. It features custom blinds, wood shutters, soaring vaulted ceilings, new designer paint, new AC, new water heater, new Bosch dishwasher, NEW FLOORING, and recessed lighting to create an inviting atmosphere. The open kitchen features granite counters, under cabinet LED lighting, Viking Professional stainless steel appliances, a large center island. A dining room with double French doors leads to a private back yard with built-in BBQ and herb garden for alfresco dining. Great room pre-wired for surround sound. Upstairs Master suite has a walk-in closet and a 2nd custom wall closet. Upgraded Master bath includes extra deep oval style tub w/jets, upgraded shower w/frameless glass enclosure, dual sinks and granite counter tops. This is the largest model in Arborel w/main floor bedroom and bath allowing it to be 4 bedrooms. Enjoy resort style living in one of the most coveted communities w/ large pool, cabanas, wading pool, spa, clubhouse w/full custom kitchen for private parties. Award winning year round Vista Verde school K-8 is within walking distance which then feeds to University HS considered the highest rated school in OC. Short distance to UCI, Fashion Island, and a drive up the scenic Newport Coast Drive to the beach & 5 Star acclaimed Pelican Hill Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Arborside Drive have any available units?
40 Arborside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Arborside Drive have?
Some of 40 Arborside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Arborside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 Arborside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Arborside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 40 Arborside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Arborside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 Arborside Drive offers parking.
Does 40 Arborside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Arborside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Arborside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 40 Arborside Drive has a pool.
Does 40 Arborside Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 Arborside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Arborside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Arborside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Arborside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Arborside Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology