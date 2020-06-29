40 Arborside Drive

Amenities

Rarely available for lease in the gorgeous gated community of Turtle Ridge, this beautiful Tuscan style detached home has it all. It features custom blinds, wood shutters, soaring vaulted ceilings, new designer paint, new AC, new water heater, new Bosch dishwasher, NEW FLOORING, and recessed lighting to create an inviting atmosphere. The open kitchen features granite counters, under cabinet LED lighting, Viking Professional stainless steel appliances, a large center island. A dining room with double French doors leads to a private back yard with built-in BBQ and herb garden for alfresco dining. Great room pre-wired for surround sound. Upstairs Master suite has a walk-in closet and a 2nd custom wall closet. Upgraded Master bath includes extra deep oval style tub w/jets, upgraded shower w/frameless glass enclosure, dual sinks and granite counter tops. This is the largest model in Arborel w/main floor bedroom and bath allowing it to be 4 bedrooms. Enjoy resort style living in one of the most coveted communities w/ large pool, cabanas, wading pool, spa, clubhouse w/full custom kitchen for private parties. Award winning year round Vista Verde school K-8 is within walking distance which then feeds to University HS considered the highest rated school in OC. Short distance to UCI, Fashion Island, and a drive up the scenic Newport Coast Drive to the beach & 5 Star acclaimed Pelican Hill Resort.