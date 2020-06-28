4 Sunstream

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This lovely and spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage with an open floor plan and abundance of natural light. Designer wood flooring throughout the living, dining and downstairs bedroom areas. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with a newly remodeled bathroom shower. Community amenities includes: swimming pool, Jacuzzi/spa and greenbelt/park. This home is within walking distance to Shady Canyon Trail, Bommer Canyon Trail and Turtle Rock community park. And less than 5 miles to UCI and close to supermarkets, shopping centers and freeways.