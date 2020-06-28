All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Sunstream.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Sunstream
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

4 Sunstream

4 Sunstream · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Sunstream, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely and spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage with an open floor plan and abundance of natural light. Designer wood flooring throughout the living, dining and downstairs bedroom areas. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with a newly remodeled bathroom shower. Community amenities includes: swimming pool, Jacuzzi/spa and greenbelt/park. This home is within walking distance to Shady Canyon Trail, Bommer Canyon Trail and Turtle Rock community park. And less than 5 miles to UCI and close to supermarkets, shopping centers and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sunstream have any available units?
4 Sunstream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Sunstream have?
Some of 4 Sunstream's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sunstream currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sunstream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sunstream pet-friendly?
No, 4 Sunstream is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Sunstream offer parking?
Yes, 4 Sunstream offers parking.
Does 4 Sunstream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Sunstream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sunstream have a pool?
Yes, 4 Sunstream has a pool.
Does 4 Sunstream have accessible units?
No, 4 Sunstream does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sunstream have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Sunstream does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Sunstream have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Sunstream does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology