Irvine, CA
4 Mcclennan
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4 Mcclennan

4 Mcclennan · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

4 Mcclennan, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Mcclennan have any available units?
4 Mcclennan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4 Mcclennan currently offering any rent specials?
4 Mcclennan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Mcclennan pet-friendly?
No, 4 Mcclennan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Mcclennan offer parking?
No, 4 Mcclennan does not offer parking.
Does 4 Mcclennan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Mcclennan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Mcclennan have a pool?
No, 4 Mcclennan does not have a pool.
Does 4 Mcclennan have accessible units?
No, 4 Mcclennan does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Mcclennan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Mcclennan has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Mcclennan have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Mcclennan does not have units with air conditioning.
