All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Bunker.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Bunker
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

4 Bunker

4 Bunker Hl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Bunker Hl, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great single-level family home with a private pool and a separate yard with grass for family fun. Approx. 1900 sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades! LOOK AT THIS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH PASS-THRU TO SIDE YARD FOR AN EXTRA CAR OR BOAT STORAGE. Vaulated ceilings, freshly painted, newer carpet, gaurmet kitchen, with granite counter-tops and travertine backsplash. In side laundry room, large family room with fireplace. Hobby room is 1/2 of 3rd car garage area. Great access to freeways and shopping center and desirable schools of Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Bunker have any available units?
4 Bunker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Bunker have?
Some of 4 Bunker's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Bunker currently offering any rent specials?
4 Bunker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Bunker pet-friendly?
No, 4 Bunker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Bunker offer parking?
Yes, 4 Bunker offers parking.
Does 4 Bunker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Bunker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Bunker have a pool?
Yes, 4 Bunker has a pool.
Does 4 Bunker have accessible units?
No, 4 Bunker does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Bunker have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Bunker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Bunker have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Bunker does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology