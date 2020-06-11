Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great single-level family home with a private pool and a separate yard with grass for family fun. Approx. 1900 sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades! LOOK AT THIS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH PASS-THRU TO SIDE YARD FOR AN EXTRA CAR OR BOAT STORAGE. Vaulated ceilings, freshly painted, newer carpet, gaurmet kitchen, with granite counter-tops and travertine backsplash. In side laundry room, large family room with fireplace. Hobby room is 1/2 of 3rd car garage area. Great access to freeways and shopping center and desirable schools of Irvine!