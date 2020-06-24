4 Aberdeen Street

Amenities
Great single level SFR in the prestige Northwood Place community, this updated and well kept and spacious home has 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in about 1787 sqft, open living room with a rich wood floor and cozy fireplace , formal dining room with decorative tile floor, open kitchen with granite counter top stainless steel appliance and family room with large sliding door to the specious back yard , large master bedroom has 2 closets sliding door to back yard, attached master bath features double sink vanity large soaking tub and separate shower, 2 other bedrooms are specious with wood floors, hallway bathroom has tub shower combo, inside laundry room will have a Washer and Dryer, spacious attached garage has some cabinets for storage, there is a Park with playground in walking distance, shopping and freeway access are also nearby, this home is ready to move in.