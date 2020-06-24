All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Aberdeen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Aberdeen Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 AM

4 Aberdeen Street

4 Aberdeen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Aberdeen, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Great single level SFR in the prestige Northwood Place community, this updated and well kept and spacious home has 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in about 1787 sqft, open living room with a rich wood floor and cozy fireplace , formal dining room with decorative tile floor, open kitchen with granite counter top stainless steel appliance and family room with large sliding door to the specious back yard , large master bedroom has 2 closets sliding door to back yard, attached master bath features double sink vanity large soaking tub and separate shower, 2 other bedrooms are specious with wood floors, hallway bathroom has tub shower combo, inside laundry room will have a Washer and Dryer, spacious attached garage has some cabinets for storage, there is a Park with playground in walking distance, shopping and freeway access are also nearby, this home is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Aberdeen Street have any available units?
4 Aberdeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 4 Aberdeen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Aberdeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Aberdeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Aberdeen Street offers parking.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Aberdeen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 4 Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Aberdeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Aberdeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology