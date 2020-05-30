Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

THE HOME IN 24 HOUR GUARD GATED NORTH-PARK COMMUNITY WITH PRIME, QUIET LOCATION AND RESORT LIFE-STYLE AMENITIES: POOLS, PARKS, SPAS, TOT-LOTS, SPORTS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, MEANDERING GREENBELTS.. Formal High Ceiling Entry with Travertine Floor, Wrought-Iron Staircase, 4 Bedrooms with 5 Baths, Main floor bedroom Suit+Sitting Area with Wine Displace Case, Office With extensive Build-In, Large Center Island, Granite, Full Backsplash, Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliance, Family Room with Stone-Face Fireplace, Surround System, Custom Drapery, Shutters, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Window Casing, Book Cases, Upgraded Master Suite with Retreat Extends to Luxurious Bath, Twin Walk-in Wardrobe Closets. Includes washer, dryer and furniture.