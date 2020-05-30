All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Malibu

39 Malibu · No Longer Available
Location

39 Malibu, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
THE HOME IN 24 HOUR GUARD GATED NORTH-PARK COMMUNITY WITH PRIME, QUIET LOCATION AND RESORT LIFE-STYLE AMENITIES: POOLS, PARKS, SPAS, TOT-LOTS, SPORTS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, MEANDERING GREENBELTS.. Formal High Ceiling Entry with Travertine Floor, Wrought-Iron Staircase, 4 Bedrooms with 5 Baths, Main floor bedroom Suit+Sitting Area with Wine Displace Case, Office With extensive Build-In, Large Center Island, Granite, Full Backsplash, Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliance, Family Room with Stone-Face Fireplace, Surround System, Custom Drapery, Shutters, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Window Casing, Book Cases, Upgraded Master Suite with Retreat Extends to Luxurious Bath, Twin Walk-in Wardrobe Closets. Includes washer, dryer and furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Malibu have any available units?
39 Malibu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Malibu have?
Some of 39 Malibu's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Malibu currently offering any rent specials?
39 Malibu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Malibu pet-friendly?
No, 39 Malibu is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Malibu offer parking?
No, 39 Malibu does not offer parking.
Does 39 Malibu have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Malibu offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Malibu have a pool?
Yes, 39 Malibu has a pool.
Does 39 Malibu have accessible units?
No, 39 Malibu does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Malibu have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Malibu does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Malibu have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Malibu does not have units with air conditioning.
