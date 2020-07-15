39 Juneberry

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home to this luxurious residence in the highly sought after neighborhood of Columbus Grove, Irvine. This home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths and a spacious open floor plan, which has plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Large, gourmet kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counter tops. Rent includes two refrigerators, washer and dryer. There is tile flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms and carpet throughout the rest of the house. The spacious master suite comes with a luxurious master bathroom featuring dual vanities, soaking tub, large shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom organizers. Laundry room with built-in cabinets is located conveniently upstairs. Additionally, there is a relaxing balcony in the family room and front porch. Located close to the District Shopping Center. Enjoy the amenities of Columbus Grove including pool, spa, BBQ area, playground and clubhouse. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools.