Irvine, CA
39 Juneberry
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

39 Juneberry

39 Juneberry · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

39 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this luxurious residence in the highly sought after neighborhood of Columbus Grove, Irvine. This home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths and a spacious open floor plan, which has plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Large, gourmet kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counter tops. Rent includes two refrigerators, washer and dryer. There is tile flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms and carpet throughout the rest of the house. The spacious master suite comes with a luxurious master bathroom featuring dual vanities, soaking tub, large shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom organizers. Laundry room with built-in cabinets is located conveniently upstairs. Additionally, there is a relaxing balcony in the family room and front porch. Located close to the District Shopping Center. Enjoy the amenities of Columbus Grove including pool, spa, BBQ area, playground and clubhouse. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Juneberry have any available units?
39 Juneberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Juneberry have?
Some of 39 Juneberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
39 Juneberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 39 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Juneberry offer parking?
Yes, 39 Juneberry offers parking.
Does 39 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Juneberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 39 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 39 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 39 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Juneberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
