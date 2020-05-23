All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 387 Orange Blossom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
387 Orange Blossom
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

387 Orange Blossom

387 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

387 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home a premium location, light & bright updated interiors and a private balcony that opens up to your own view of a tranquil stream and surrounding trees and pond. Upper level with open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, remodeled bathroom with quartz counter top, gorgeous updated kitchen with APPLIANCES, breakfast counter, and crisp new paint throughout! This home is move-in ready with ample storage in upper loft-style bedroom and inside laundry in kitchen. Treat yourself to this quiet and serene complex unlike any other with creeks and waterways throughout! Association includes water and trash plus resort-like amenities including 6 tennis courts, basketball court, swimming pool with spa, gym, clubhouse, and a tot lot for kids to play. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf Course. Award-winning Irvine School District, close to Irvine Spectrum with easy access to freeways (right off the 5 and the 405), shopping and restaurants! Located in Building #18. Property has one car parking space #131. Guest parking is first come first serve. Occupant pays electric gas and renters insurance

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Orange Blossom have any available units?
387 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 387 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 387 Orange Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
387 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 387 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 387 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 387 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 387 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology