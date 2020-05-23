387 Orange Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

Welcome home a premium location, light & bright updated interiors and a private balcony that opens up to your own view of a tranquil stream and surrounding trees and pond. Upper level with open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, remodeled bathroom with quartz counter top, gorgeous updated kitchen with APPLIANCES, breakfast counter, and crisp new paint throughout! This home is move-in ready with ample storage in upper loft-style bedroom and inside laundry in kitchen. Treat yourself to this quiet and serene complex unlike any other with creeks and waterways throughout! Association includes water and trash plus resort-like amenities including 6 tennis courts, basketball court, swimming pool with spa, gym, clubhouse, and a tot lot for kids to play. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf Course. Award-winning Irvine School District, close to Irvine Spectrum with easy access to freeways (right off the 5 and the 405), shopping and restaurants! Located in Building #18. Property has one car parking space #131. Guest parking is first come first serve. Occupant pays electric gas and renters insurance



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.