All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 378 Deerfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
378 Deerfield Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

378 Deerfield Avenue

378 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

378 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
guest parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Rarely on the market, this charming townhomes quiet location offers comfortable living space for everyone. Spacious Dual Master Suites with ample sized closets and an additional main level bedroom with abounding natural light and high ceilings makes this rare property highly desirable. An inviting and generous sized backyard offers an extended living space which is an ideal place to enjoy al fresco dining or perfect for entertaining friends and family. Nestled in the beautifully tree lined community with lush greenbelts throughout, this spacious townhome boasts rare privacy with plenty of visitor parking and luxurious comforts that surpass every home in this price range. Just walking distance to nearby parks, shopping and hiking trails. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine, known for their award winning schools, beautiful landscape and ranked one of the safest big cities in the US. Hurry this won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have any available units?
378 Deerfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 378 Deerfield Avenue have?
Some of 378 Deerfield Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Deerfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
378 Deerfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Deerfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 378 Deerfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 378 Deerfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Deerfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 378 Deerfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 378 Deerfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 Deerfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Deerfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology