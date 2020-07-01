Rent Calculator
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
37 Marsala
37 Marsala
·
No Longer Available
Location
37 Marsala, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private location, quiet neighborhood. Plantation shutters, granite countertops, hardwood floors, 2 separate yards, washer and dryer included. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 Marsala have any available units?
37 Marsala doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 37 Marsala have?
Some of 37 Marsala's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 37 Marsala currently offering any rent specials?
37 Marsala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Marsala pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Marsala is pet friendly.
Does 37 Marsala offer parking?
Yes, 37 Marsala offers parking.
Does 37 Marsala have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Marsala offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Marsala have a pool?
Yes, 37 Marsala has a pool.
Does 37 Marsala have accessible units?
No, 37 Marsala does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Marsala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Marsala has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Marsala have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Marsala has units with air conditioning.
California Institute of Technology