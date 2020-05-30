37 Butterfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to this beautiful Irvine townhome located in the amazing neighborhood of Deerfield. This home offers a spacious open concept family area with 2 story high ceilings and a fireplaces. The bright and open kitchen has multiple eating areas including bar seating and space for a dining table. The kitchen also opens to a beautiful patio with space for outside dining and a BBQ. The patio has direct access to your two car garage which has space for storage. Upstairs you will be treated to your master with direct access to your private bathroom. Located on the opposite side of the hall is your secondary bedrooms and bathroom. If you are looking to live in a community within walking distance to Irvine award winning schools, shopping center, and awesome community amenities including pools, tot lot, clubhouse, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts come check on this home.