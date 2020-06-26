All apartments in Irvine
35 Exploration
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

35 Exploration

35 Exploration · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

35 Exploration, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
35 Exploration Available 03/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Portola Springs with Views - Beautiful Portola Springs! Nice back and side yard landscape on a 6500 sq feet lot. Backs to mountain, no houses behind. Solar panels save thousands in electric bills a year. 2 bedrooms downstairs. This 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 3945 sq ft home features high-end stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator and fan hood, slab granite kitchen countertops with tile backsplash. Features breathtaking light fixtures and concrete fireplace with stainless steel. The master suite includes a retreat area with a jetted tub. A nice sized walk-in closet is also featured. The lower level full bathrooms also include slab granite countertops, marble tile shower and floors. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom for everyone's convenience. The wrought iron staircase, going upstairs has been stained black and shows beautifully. Built-in stereo speakers downstairs, surround sound in the family room. There wooden patio cover with an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbeque and outdoor fireplace, with views that make you feel like you are in a winery or countryside. Come see for yourself, you'll be impressed! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included in the lease. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule an appointment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5558828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Exploration have any available units?
35 Exploration doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Exploration have?
Some of 35 Exploration's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Exploration currently offering any rent specials?
35 Exploration is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Exploration pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Exploration is pet friendly.
Does 35 Exploration offer parking?
No, 35 Exploration does not offer parking.
Does 35 Exploration have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Exploration offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Exploration have a pool?
No, 35 Exploration does not have a pool.
Does 35 Exploration have accessible units?
No, 35 Exploration does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Exploration have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Exploration does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Exploration have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Exploration does not have units with air conditioning.

