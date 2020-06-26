Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

35 Exploration Available 03/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Portola Springs with Views - Beautiful Portola Springs! Nice back and side yard landscape on a 6500 sq feet lot. Backs to mountain, no houses behind. Solar panels save thousands in electric bills a year. 2 bedrooms downstairs. This 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 3945 sq ft home features high-end stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator and fan hood, slab granite kitchen countertops with tile backsplash. Features breathtaking light fixtures and concrete fireplace with stainless steel. The master suite includes a retreat area with a jetted tub. A nice sized walk-in closet is also featured. The lower level full bathrooms also include slab granite countertops, marble tile shower and floors. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom for everyone's convenience. The wrought iron staircase, going upstairs has been stained black and shows beautifully. Built-in stereo speakers downstairs, surround sound in the family room. There wooden patio cover with an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbeque and outdoor fireplace, with views that make you feel like you are in a winery or countryside. Come see for yourself, you'll be impressed! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included in the lease. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule an appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5558828)