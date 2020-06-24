Rent Calculator
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3425 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3425 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3425 Watermarke Place
3425 Watermarke Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3425 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Top floor, partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom . condominium , located in the sought after Watermarke complex, resort style facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3425 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 3425 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have a pool?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
