All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3425 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3425 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3425 Watermarke Place

3425 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3425 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Top floor, partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom . condominium , located in the sought after Watermarke complex, resort style facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3425 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3425 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have a pool?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology