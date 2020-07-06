All apartments in Irvine
342 Magnet
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

342 Magnet

342 Magnet · No Longer Available
Location

342 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
A new house, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, high grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, stainless steel sinks, Whirlpool built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, two car garages. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Magnet have any available units?
342 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 342 Magnet have?
Some of 342 Magnet's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
342 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Magnet pet-friendly?
No, 342 Magnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 342 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 342 Magnet offers parking.
Does 342 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 342 Magnet has a pool.
Does 342 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 342 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Magnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.

