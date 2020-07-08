3411 Pecan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious two story 4 Bed, 3 Bath + Bonus room home in College Park, Irvine. - Fantastic 4 bedroom + bonus room 3 bath two-story single family home with a large bonus room in the College Park neighborhood in Irvine. This home features a fully remodeled open concept kitchen complete with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and brand new recessed lighting, three totally remodeled bathrooms with a complete bedroom and bathroom downstairs, new carpet and wood flooring throughout the home, spacious living room, family room with cozy fireplace, formal dining area, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, spacious back yard community swimming pool and 2 car garage with direct access.



No Pets Allowed



