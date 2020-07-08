All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3411 Pecan St

3411 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3411 Pecan Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious two story 4 Bed, 3 Bath + Bonus room home in College Park, Irvine. - Fantastic 4 bedroom + bonus room 3 bath two-story single family home with a large bonus room in the College Park neighborhood in Irvine. This home features a fully remodeled open concept kitchen complete with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and brand new recessed lighting, three totally remodeled bathrooms with a complete bedroom and bathroom downstairs, new carpet and wood flooring throughout the home, spacious living room, family room with cozy fireplace, formal dining area, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, spacious back yard community swimming pool and 2 car garage with direct access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Pecan St have any available units?
3411 Pecan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3411 Pecan St have?
Some of 3411 Pecan St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Pecan St currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Pecan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Pecan St pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Pecan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3411 Pecan St offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Pecan St offers parking.
Does 3411 Pecan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Pecan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Pecan St have a pool?
Yes, 3411 Pecan St has a pool.
Does 3411 Pecan St have accessible units?
No, 3411 Pecan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Pecan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Pecan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Pecan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Pecan St does not have units with air conditioning.

