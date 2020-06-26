Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Waterspout
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34 Waterspout
34 Waterspout
·
No Longer Available
Location
34 Waterspout, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Award-winning Irvine school district , beautiful Woodbury community. Next to the park, convenient location, close to freeway, stores, schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Waterspout have any available units?
34 Waterspout doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 34 Waterspout currently offering any rent specials?
34 Waterspout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Waterspout pet-friendly?
No, 34 Waterspout is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 34 Waterspout offer parking?
No, 34 Waterspout does not offer parking.
Does 34 Waterspout have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Waterspout does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Waterspout have a pool?
No, 34 Waterspout does not have a pool.
Does 34 Waterspout have accessible units?
No, 34 Waterspout does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Waterspout have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Waterspout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Waterspout have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Waterspout does not have units with air conditioning.
