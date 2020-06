331 HUNTINGTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

SPECIAL LEASE PRICE! LARGE 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, NEWER LAMINATED WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, AND TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS. AND WASHER/DRYER AREA. NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, OVER AND DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. NEWER CABINETS, SINKS, FAUCETS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LOCKED STORAGE SPACE OUTSIDE THE UNIT. ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FORCED CENTRAL A/C AND HEATING, CEILING FANS IN MASTER BEDROOMS AND IN EATING AREA. ASSOCIATION POOLS AND SPAS. UNIT IS WALKING DISTANCE TO DESIRED IRVINE SCHOOLS, PARKS, LIBRARY,YOUTH CENTER AND SHOPPING. EASY ACCESS TO THE 5 FREEWAY, YET VERY QUITE INSIDE COMPLEX LOCATION. PETS FRIENDLY WITH ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT.