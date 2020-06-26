All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

33 Tradition Pl

33 Tradition Place · No Longer Available
Location

33 Tradition Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tustin Unified School District, great neighborhood, freshly painted, available on August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Tradition Pl have any available units?
33 Tradition Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 33 Tradition Pl currently offering any rent specials?
33 Tradition Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Tradition Pl pet-friendly?
No, 33 Tradition Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Tradition Pl offer parking?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not offer parking.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have a pool?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have a pool.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have accessible units?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
