All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 33 Tradition Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
33 Tradition Pl
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Tradition Pl
33 Tradition Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
33 Tradition Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tustin Unified School District, great neighborhood, freshly painted, available on August 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Tradition Pl have any available units?
33 Tradition Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 33 Tradition Pl currently offering any rent specials?
33 Tradition Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Tradition Pl pet-friendly?
No, 33 Tradition Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 33 Tradition Pl offer parking?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not offer parking.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have a pool?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have a pool.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have accessible units?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Tradition Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Tradition Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
