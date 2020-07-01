Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A rare opportunity featuring two master suites; one on each level. Property features new carpet and new paint, newer dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout. The front entry opens to dining room, remodeled guest bath and formal living room. Casual dining room that can also be used as a family room with skylight opens to the kitchen and backyard. Remodeled kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and finished with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master bedroom features remodeled bathroom with dual vanity, large tiled shower, expansive closet space and sliding glass door with access to the backyard. Upstairs includes two secondary bedrooms and a second master suite with remodeled bath, mirror wardrobe closet and walk-in closet with built in storage. Enjoy the private and secluded backyard with orange tree, lemon tree, guava tree and two patio covers making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to parks, shopping, freeways and Award Winning Irvine schools. Note: family room fireplace is capped off and not in working condition.