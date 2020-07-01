All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 3 2020

33 Dewey

33 Dewey · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

33 Dewey, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare opportunity featuring two master suites; one on each level. Property features new carpet and new paint, newer dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout. The front entry opens to dining room, remodeled guest bath and formal living room. Casual dining room that can also be used as a family room with skylight opens to the kitchen and backyard. Remodeled kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and finished with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master bedroom features remodeled bathroom with dual vanity, large tiled shower, expansive closet space and sliding glass door with access to the backyard. Upstairs includes two secondary bedrooms and a second master suite with remodeled bath, mirror wardrobe closet and walk-in closet with built in storage. Enjoy the private and secluded backyard with orange tree, lemon tree, guava tree and two patio covers making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to parks, shopping, freeways and Award Winning Irvine schools. Note: family room fireplace is capped off and not in working condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Dewey have any available units?
33 Dewey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Dewey have?
Some of 33 Dewey's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Dewey currently offering any rent specials?
33 Dewey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Dewey pet-friendly?
No, 33 Dewey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Dewey offer parking?
Yes, 33 Dewey offers parking.
Does 33 Dewey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Dewey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Dewey have a pool?
No, 33 Dewey does not have a pool.
Does 33 Dewey have accessible units?
No, 33 Dewey does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Dewey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Dewey has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Dewey have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Dewey does not have units with air conditioning.

