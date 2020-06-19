Amenities
Portola Springs: Highly upgraded beautiful Plan 2 of Ironwood in desirable location*Built in 2012*3 bedrooms + loft +2.5 baths w/2-car attached garage*Open & SUPER FUNCTIONAL floorplan*Upgraded Ceramic tile floors & crown molding throughout downstairs*Spacious dining room with wide sliding glass door*Extra large kitchen w/white wash off cabinetry, Granite counter tops w/6" backsplash, SS appliances, breakfast nook bar, huge walk-in pantry*Newer washer & dryer included* Upgraded designer carpet upstairs & tile floor in all baths & laundry*Spacious master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet*Huge loft w/built-in desk*Custom paint, recessed lighting*3 closets for extra storage*Low maintenance patio w/brick work*MOVE-IN CONDITION*MUST SEE