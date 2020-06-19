All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 33 Canoe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
33 Canoe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

33 Canoe

33 Canoe · (949) 355-4001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

33 Canoe, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Portola Springs: Highly upgraded beautiful Plan 2 of Ironwood in desirable location*Built in 2012*3 bedrooms + loft +2.5 baths w/2-car attached garage*Open & SUPER FUNCTIONAL floorplan*Upgraded Ceramic tile floors & crown molding throughout downstairs*Spacious dining room with wide sliding glass door*Extra large kitchen w/white wash off cabinetry, Granite counter tops w/6" backsplash, SS appliances, breakfast nook bar, huge walk-in pantry*Newer washer & dryer included* Upgraded designer carpet upstairs & tile floor in all baths & laundry*Spacious master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet*Huge loft w/built-in desk*Custom paint, recessed lighting*3 closets for extra storage*Low maintenance patio w/brick work*MOVE-IN CONDITION*MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Canoe have any available units?
33 Canoe has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Canoe have?
Some of 33 Canoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Canoe currently offering any rent specials?
33 Canoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Canoe pet-friendly?
No, 33 Canoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Canoe offer parking?
Yes, 33 Canoe does offer parking.
Does 33 Canoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Canoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Canoe have a pool?
No, 33 Canoe does not have a pool.
Does 33 Canoe have accessible units?
No, 33 Canoe does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Canoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Canoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Canoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Canoe does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Canoe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity