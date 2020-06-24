324 Lemon Grove

Amenities

Irvine, Orange Tree Villas - 2 Bedroom I 2.5 Bathroom Condo - In the beautiful Orangetree Villas Community of Irvine. This Valencia model two level town home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. No units above and no units below with a spacious private enclosed patio area, perfect for outdoor eating. Laminate wood flooring on first floor, newer carpet in upstairs bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups inside unit, and central air conditioning makes this unit a dream. Enjoy Irvine living and the abundance of amenities this community has to offer such as the pool and spa, sport court including tennis and an exercise room. Located in one of the counties largest employment sectors, this home is in close proximity to highly rated Irvine schools, major retail shopping centers, freeways and toll roads.



Owner Pays HOA FEES

Tenant Responsible for ALL other Utilities (Power, Gas, Preferred Wifi/Cable)



No Pets Allowed



