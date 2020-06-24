All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3218 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3218 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

3218 Watermarke Place

3218 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3218 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
The Watermarke Community Association offers amenities like pool, clubhouses, fitness center, movie room and more. Walking distance to University of California Irvine-North Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3218 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3218 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3218 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology