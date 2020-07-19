Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

3206 Aspen Grove Available 11/18/19 Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom town home with attached garage in a Gated Community! - Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath town home with attached 2 car garage in a gated community in Irvine! Private,split level end unit with balcony off the kitchen. Overlooking the pool, and lots of convenient guest parking nearby. Plush carpet, bright open kitchen with tiled counter tops and wood cabinets. Enjoy your fireplace on cold evenings. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Master bath has dual sinks, bathtub and shower and walk in closet.

Close to 5 freeway, shopping centers, Irvine Spectrum! One small dog under 20 lbs only



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4628491)