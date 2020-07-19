All apartments in Irvine
3206 Aspen Grove
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

3206 Aspen Grove

3206 Aspen Grv · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Aspen Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
3206 Aspen Grove Available 11/18/19 Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom town home with attached garage in a Gated Community! - Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath town home with attached 2 car garage in a gated community in Irvine! Private,split level end unit with balcony off the kitchen. Overlooking the pool, and lots of convenient guest parking nearby. Plush carpet, bright open kitchen with tiled counter tops and wood cabinets. Enjoy your fireplace on cold evenings. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Master bath has dual sinks, bathtub and shower and walk in closet.
Close to 5 freeway, shopping centers, Irvine Spectrum! One small dog under 20 lbs only

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Aspen Grove have any available units?
3206 Aspen Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3206 Aspen Grove have?
Some of 3206 Aspen Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Aspen Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Aspen Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Aspen Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Aspen Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Aspen Grove offers parking.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Aspen Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Aspen Grove has a pool.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove have accessible units?
No, 3206 Aspen Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Aspen Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Aspen Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3206 Aspen Grove has units with air conditioning.
