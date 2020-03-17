All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:25 AM

319 Magnet

319 Magnet · (562) 865-2992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Fully upgraded Green park (Irvine) 3 bedroom 3,5 bath home with a bedroom downstairs with attached full bathroom ready to move in . Open floor plan beautifully integrated with large family room, dining, private courtyard- ideal for entertainment Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless steel GE Profile appliances, High-BTU gas range, quartz countertops, Luxurious master bath with dual vanities, large walk-in closet. This house has an extensive list of builder upgrades & high-end finishes including: tile flooring and StainMaster carpets, dual Pane windows, Tankless water heater, light fixtures, recess lights and kitchen amenities. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Attend Top Rated Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to the Cadence Park School and Portola HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Magnet have any available units?
319 Magnet has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Magnet have?
Some of 319 Magnet's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
319 Magnet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Magnet pet-friendly?
No, 319 Magnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 319 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 319 Magnet does offer parking.
Does 319 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Magnet have a pool?
No, 319 Magnet does not have a pool.
Does 319 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 319 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Magnet has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.
