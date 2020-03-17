319 Magnet

Amenities

Fully upgraded Green park (Irvine) 3 bedroom 3,5 bath home with a bedroom downstairs with attached full bathroom ready to move in . Open floor plan beautifully integrated with large family room, dining, private courtyard- ideal for entertainment Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless steel GE Profile appliances, High-BTU gas range, quartz countertops, Luxurious master bath with dual vanities, large walk-in closet. This house has an extensive list of builder upgrades & high-end finishes including: tile flooring and StainMaster carpets, dual Pane windows, Tankless water heater, light fixtures, recess lights and kitchen amenities. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Attend Top Rated Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to the Cadence Park School and Portola HS.