Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

317 placemark

317 Placemark · No Longer Available
Location

317 Placemark, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
2020 Brand NEW Luxury 3b,3.5b apartments for RENT at MDL community. Enjoy the fancy living space, open kitchen! The community has BBQ, swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground! Very close to UCI, south coast plaza, and newport beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 placemark have any available units?
317 placemark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 317 placemark have?
Some of 317 placemark's amenities include pool, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 placemark currently offering any rent specials?
317 placemark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 placemark pet-friendly?
No, 317 placemark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 317 placemark offer parking?
No, 317 placemark does not offer parking.
Does 317 placemark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 placemark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 placemark have a pool?
Yes, 317 placemark has a pool.
Does 317 placemark have accessible units?
No, 317 placemark does not have accessible units.
Does 317 placemark have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 placemark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 placemark have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 placemark does not have units with air conditioning.

