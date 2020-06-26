317 Placemark, Irvine, CA 92614 Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2020 Brand NEW Luxury 3b,3.5b apartments for RENT at MDL community. Enjoy the fancy living space, open kitchen! The community has BBQ, swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground! Very close to UCI, south coast plaza, and newport beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
