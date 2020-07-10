315 Magnit

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Welcome to Irvine Resort Lifestyle amenities within the Great Park Community...Excellent interior location convenient location highly up graded..All living space on one level, wall of windows, abundance of natural light, huge open kitchen/family room with large center island, stainless appliance package, ample storage cabinetry, Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included, Large master suite leads to master bath with glass enclosed bath/shower, dual vanities, nice size wardrobe closet, Irvine Unified School District, walk to schools, Beacon Park pool, spa, tot-lots, sports courts, meandering greenbelts