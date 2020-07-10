All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

315 Magnit

315 Magnet · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

315 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Irvine Resort Lifestyle amenities within the Great Park Community...Excellent interior location convenient location highly up graded..All living space on one level, wall of windows, abundance of natural light, huge open kitchen/family room with large center island, stainless appliance package, ample storage cabinetry, Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included, Large master suite leads to master bath with glass enclosed bath/shower, dual vanities, nice size wardrobe closet, Irvine Unified School District, walk to schools, Beacon Park pool, spa, tot-lots, sports courts, meandering greenbelts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Magnit have any available units?
315 Magnit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 315 Magnit have?
Some of 315 Magnit's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Magnit currently offering any rent specials?
315 Magnit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Magnit pet-friendly?
No, 315 Magnit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 315 Magnit offer parking?
No, 315 Magnit does not offer parking.
Does 315 Magnit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Magnit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Magnit have a pool?
Yes, 315 Magnit has a pool.
Does 315 Magnit have accessible units?
No, 315 Magnit does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Magnit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Magnit has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Magnit have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Magnit does not have units with air conditioning.

