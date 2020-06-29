All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

31 MONTE CARLO

31 Monte Carlo · No Longer Available
Location

31 Monte Carlo, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled home including: Granite counter tops and cabinets and kitchen and baths. Laminated wood flooring at living room. 2-toned flat wall painting. New appliances in kitchen & new faucets. Roll-up garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 MONTE CARLO have any available units?
31 MONTE CARLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 MONTE CARLO have?
Some of 31 MONTE CARLO's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 MONTE CARLO currently offering any rent specials?
31 MONTE CARLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 MONTE CARLO pet-friendly?
No, 31 MONTE CARLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO offer parking?
Yes, 31 MONTE CARLO offers parking.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 MONTE CARLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO have a pool?
No, 31 MONTE CARLO does not have a pool.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO have accessible units?
No, 31 MONTE CARLO does not have accessible units.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 MONTE CARLO has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 MONTE CARLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 MONTE CARLO does not have units with air conditioning.

