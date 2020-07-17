Amenities

New Smart Home To Rent In Top Irvine Neighborhood - Opportunity is knocking... Open the doors to the brand new smart home in one of Irvines hottest neighborhoods



301 Magnet in Irvine, Californias 92618 zip code offers pet friendly, community living, and is available for immediate occupancy.



QUICK FACTS & FEATURES:



? 3 bedrooms

? 3.5 bathrooms

? 1,949 sq. ft.

? New home construction

? Pet friendly

? Smart home system



Spacious Hi-Tech Home in Great Community



Step inside this spacious Southern California home for rent and discover a top of the line new home built with quality and care by Lennar.



Youll love the stylish modern design, plus get the Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi home technology system that redefines whats possible with a flexible high-performance wireless network.



All located in one of the newest and best Irvine, CA neighborhoods. This Great Park Community, Parasol Park. At the heart of the neighborhood youll find an 8 acre plus park complete with shade trees for reading a good book, multiple swimming pools, including an 8 lane competition pool, childrens play park, outdoor kitchen, fitness green, and more



MORE TO LOVE ABOUT THIS IRVINE RENTAL HOME:



? Full first floor suite

? Gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space

? New stainless steel GE Profile appliances

? Sleek modern colors

? Soft close cabinets

? 2 story living

? Private courtyard

? Low maintenance design



Modern Southern California Living at its Finest



This home for rent at 301 Magnet, in Parasol Park provides the ultimate new residence for couples and families seeking that brand new house feel, connectivity, and community.



Located just off of Irvine Blvd, with easy access to the 5, 405, 133, and well positioned between Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, and Newport Beach. Work, the wilds of Californias best parks, beaches, and fine dining are all at your fingertips living here.



Take advantage of this spectacular opportunity to join the Parasol Park community today...call and book a private tour while its still available!



