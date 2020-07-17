All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 301 Magnet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
301 Magnet
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

301 Magnet

301 Magnet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
New Smart Home To Rent In Top Irvine Neighborhood - Opportunity is knocking... Open the doors to the brand new smart home in one of Irvines hottest neighborhoods

301 Magnet in Irvine, Californias 92618 zip code offers pet friendly, community living, and is available for immediate occupancy.

QUICK FACTS & FEATURES:

? 3 bedrooms
? 3.5 bathrooms
? 1,949 sq. ft.
? New home construction
? Pet friendly
? Smart home system

Spacious Hi-Tech Home in Great Community

Step inside this spacious Southern California home for rent and discover a top of the line new home built with quality and care by Lennar.

Youll love the stylish modern design, plus get the Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi home technology system that redefines whats possible with a flexible high-performance wireless network.

All located in one of the newest and best Irvine, CA neighborhoods. This Great Park Community, Parasol Park. At the heart of the neighborhood youll find an 8 acre plus park complete with shade trees for reading a good book, multiple swimming pools, including an 8 lane competition pool, childrens play park, outdoor kitchen, fitness green, and more

MORE TO LOVE ABOUT THIS IRVINE RENTAL HOME:

? Full first floor suite
? Gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space
? New stainless steel GE Profile appliances
? Sleek modern colors
? Soft close cabinets
? 2 story living
? Private courtyard
? Low maintenance design

Modern Southern California Living at its Finest

This home for rent at 301 Magnet, in Parasol Park provides the ultimate new residence for couples and families seeking that brand new house feel, connectivity, and community.

Located just off of Irvine Blvd, with easy access to the 5, 405, 133, and well positioned between Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, and Newport Beach. Work, the wilds of Californias best parks, beaches, and fine dining are all at your fingertips living here.

Take advantage of this spectacular opportunity to join the Parasol Park community today...call and book a private tour while its still available!

(RLNE3583848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Magnet have any available units?
301 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 301 Magnet have?
Some of 301 Magnet's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
301 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Magnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Magnet is pet friendly.
Does 301 Magnet offer parking?
No, 301 Magnet does not offer parking.
Does 301 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 301 Magnet has a pool.
Does 301 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 301 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Magnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology