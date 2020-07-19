All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

30 Hedgerow

30 Hedgerow · No Longer Available
Location

30 Hedgerow, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Fabulous spacious family residence located within the guard gated community of the Summit at Turtle Ridge. Home is extremely light and bright with new interior paint after the previous tenant moved out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Hedgerow have any available units?
30 Hedgerow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Hedgerow have?
Some of 30 Hedgerow's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Hedgerow currently offering any rent specials?
30 Hedgerow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Hedgerow pet-friendly?
No, 30 Hedgerow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Hedgerow offer parking?
Yes, 30 Hedgerow offers parking.
Does 30 Hedgerow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Hedgerow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Hedgerow have a pool?
No, 30 Hedgerow does not have a pool.
Does 30 Hedgerow have accessible units?
No, 30 Hedgerow does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Hedgerow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Hedgerow has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Hedgerow have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Hedgerow does not have units with air conditioning.
