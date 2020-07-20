All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Milagra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Milagra
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

3 Milagra

3 Milagra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3 Milagra, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PLEASE E MAIL YOUR OFFER TO : ALANRAZANI@GMAIL.COM , ALONG WITH CREDIT REPORT AND INCOME PROOF .CALL ME DIRECTLY @ (949)735 9437 FOR ANY QUESTION .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Milagra have any available units?
3 Milagra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3 Milagra currently offering any rent specials?
3 Milagra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Milagra pet-friendly?
No, 3 Milagra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Milagra offer parking?
No, 3 Milagra does not offer parking.
Does 3 Milagra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Milagra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Milagra have a pool?
No, 3 Milagra does not have a pool.
Does 3 Milagra have accessible units?
No, 3 Milagra does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Milagra have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Milagra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Milagra have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Milagra does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology