Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Milagra
3 Milagra
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3 Milagra, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PLEASE E MAIL YOUR OFFER TO : ALANRAZANI@GMAIL.COM , ALONG WITH CREDIT REPORT AND INCOME PROOF .CALL ME DIRECTLY @ (949)735 9437 FOR ANY QUESTION .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Milagra have any available units?
3 Milagra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 3 Milagra currently offering any rent specials?
3 Milagra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Milagra pet-friendly?
No, 3 Milagra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 3 Milagra offer parking?
No, 3 Milagra does not offer parking.
Does 3 Milagra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Milagra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Milagra have a pool?
No, 3 Milagra does not have a pool.
Does 3 Milagra have accessible units?
No, 3 Milagra does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Milagra have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Milagra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Milagra have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Milagra does not have units with air conditioning.
