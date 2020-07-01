All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

3 Hallwood

3 Hallwood · No Longer Available
Location

3 Hallwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please call Wendy @714-393-2650 for showing appointment and any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Hallwood have any available units?
3 Hallwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3 Hallwood currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hallwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hallwood pet-friendly?
No, 3 Hallwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Hallwood offer parking?
Yes, 3 Hallwood offers parking.
Does 3 Hallwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Hallwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hallwood have a pool?
No, 3 Hallwood does not have a pool.
Does 3 Hallwood have accessible units?
No, 3 Hallwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Hallwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Hallwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Hallwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Hallwood does not have units with air conditioning.

