Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Flora Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3 Flora Springs
3 Flora Springs
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Flora Springs, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Flora Springs have any available units?
3 Flora Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 3 Flora Springs currently offering any rent specials?
3 Flora Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Flora Springs pet-friendly?
No, 3 Flora Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 3 Flora Springs offer parking?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not offer parking.
Does 3 Flora Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Flora Springs have a pool?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not have a pool.
Does 3 Flora Springs have accessible units?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Flora Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Flora Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Flora Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
