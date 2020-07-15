Rent Calculator
29 Hillgrass
29 Hillgrass
29 Hillgrass
·
No Longer Available
Location
29 Hillgrass, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely Available Single Story Single Family home with over 10,000 sq ft lot, and great location inside Loop. 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms, upgraded with custom drapes and wood floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 Hillgrass have any available units?
29 Hillgrass doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 29 Hillgrass currently offering any rent specials?
29 Hillgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Hillgrass pet-friendly?
No, 29 Hillgrass is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 29 Hillgrass offer parking?
Yes, 29 Hillgrass offers parking.
Does 29 Hillgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Hillgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Hillgrass have a pool?
No, 29 Hillgrass does not have a pool.
Does 29 Hillgrass have accessible units?
No, 29 Hillgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Hillgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Hillgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Hillgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Hillgrass does not have units with air conditioning.
