Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:46 PM

288 Tangelo

288 Tangelo · No Longer Available
Location

288 Tangelo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Completely Remodeled Stunning 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit! Enjoy picturesque views and lots of natural light. The home is located in a quiet interior location of community, with no through traffic or street noise. It has been updated with New Energy Efficient Windows & Sliding Glass Door. New Durable Laminate Wood Flooring, Smooth Ceilings with LED Lighting throughout entire home. Brand New Kitchen with pull out pantry and New Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Designer Tile Backsplash, Under Counter Lighting, Soft Close Drawers & Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, and New Refrigerator. The Family Room opens to Private Patio, enjoy the views of the tranquil pond and lush landscaping. The Spacious Master Bedroom has a Walk In Closet and Stylishly Upgraded Master Bathroom. Additional features include: New Water Heater, New Washer & Dyer, Central Heat & A/C. 1 Assigned Covered Parking Space & plenty of guest parking. Enjoy the community clubhouse, pools, spas, tennis courts & tot lot. Rent Includes TRASH & WATER. Located in close proximity to the acclaimed Irvine Unified School District, UCI, IVC, Irvine Spectrum, Shopping & Dining, Easy Access to the 5 & 405. This Home Is A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Tangelo have any available units?
288 Tangelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 288 Tangelo have?
Some of 288 Tangelo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Tangelo currently offering any rent specials?
288 Tangelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Tangelo pet-friendly?
No, 288 Tangelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 288 Tangelo offer parking?
Yes, 288 Tangelo offers parking.
Does 288 Tangelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Tangelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Tangelo have a pool?
Yes, 288 Tangelo has a pool.
Does 288 Tangelo have accessible units?
No, 288 Tangelo does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Tangelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Tangelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Tangelo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 288 Tangelo has units with air conditioning.
