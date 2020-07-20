288 Tangelo

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Stunning 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit! Enjoy picturesque views and lots of natural light. The home is located in a quiet interior location of community, with no through traffic or street noise. It has been updated with New Energy Efficient Windows & Sliding Glass Door. New Durable Laminate Wood Flooring, Smooth Ceilings with LED Lighting throughout entire home. Brand New Kitchen with pull out pantry and New Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Designer Tile Backsplash, Under Counter Lighting, Soft Close Drawers & Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, and New Refrigerator. The Family Room opens to Private Patio, enjoy the views of the tranquil pond and lush landscaping. The Spacious Master Bedroom has a Walk In Closet and Stylishly Upgraded Master Bathroom. Additional features include: New Water Heater, New Washer & Dyer, Central Heat & A/C. 1 Assigned Covered Parking Space & plenty of guest parking. Enjoy the community clubhouse, pools, spas, tennis courts & tot lot. Rent Includes TRASH & WATER. Located in close proximity to the acclaimed Irvine Unified School District, UCI, IVC, Irvine Spectrum, Shopping & Dining, Easy Access to the 5 & 405. This Home Is A Must See!