28 Racing Wind

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Welcome to this light and bright single story charming cottage in an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. Step inside and enjoy soaring ceilings, with large windows and cozy fireplace. The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and family room. Access to the darling yard from the family room and the living room. The wrap around yard has a generous patio area and side yard. And it includes a big 2 car garage with lots of storage. Does not back to a busy street and is near lots of guest parking. Beautiful greenbelt in front of home. Trash and HOA are paid by owner. Take a stroll around the nearby Woodbridge lake and enjoy the scenic views. Live close to shopping, freeways, schools, golf and restaurants, 22 pools, 2 lakes and tons of other amenities included in this great lease!