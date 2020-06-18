All apartments in Irvine
28 Racing Wind

Location

28 Racing Wind, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Welcome to this light and bright single story charming cottage in an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. Step inside and enjoy soaring ceilings, with large windows and cozy fireplace. The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and family room. Access to the darling yard from the family room and the living room. The wrap around yard has a generous patio area and side yard. And it includes a big 2 car garage with lots of storage. Does not back to a busy street and is near lots of guest parking. Beautiful greenbelt in front of home. Trash and HOA are paid by owner. Take a stroll around the nearby Woodbridge lake and enjoy the scenic views. Live close to shopping, freeways, schools, golf and restaurants, 22 pools, 2 lakes and tons of other amenities included in this great lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Racing Wind have any available units?
28 Racing Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Racing Wind have?
Some of 28 Racing Wind's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Racing Wind currently offering any rent specials?
28 Racing Wind isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Racing Wind pet-friendly?
No, 28 Racing Wind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Racing Wind offer parking?
Yes, 28 Racing Wind does offer parking.
Does 28 Racing Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Racing Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Racing Wind have a pool?
Yes, 28 Racing Wind has a pool.
Does 28 Racing Wind have accessible units?
No, 28 Racing Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Racing Wind have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Racing Wind does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Racing Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Racing Wind does not have units with air conditioning.
