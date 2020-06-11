All apartments in Irvine
28 Brisbane Way

28 Brisbane Way · (949) 239-6673
Location

28 Brisbane Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
**Virtual Showings Available** Located in Irvine's University Park, this 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious and quiet home. This warm home has a large open living/dining room with a fireplace and AC unit. It has been freshly painted with new vinyl wood flooring. There is an attached 2 car garage with ample street parking and a nice backyard that backs up to University Community trails and Brisbane park.
Located in Irvine's University Park, this 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious and quiet home. This warm home has a large open living/dining room with a fireplace and AC unit. It has been freshly painted with new vinyl wood flooring. There is an attached 2 car garage with ample street parking and a nice backyard that backs up to University Community trails and Brisbane park. The Amenities consist of 4 Pools, one Tennis Court, one Pickleball Court, 7 playgrounds, and a clubhouse that can be rented by residents for events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Brisbane Way have any available units?
28 Brisbane Way has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Brisbane Way have?
Some of 28 Brisbane Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Brisbane Way currently offering any rent specials?
28 Brisbane Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Brisbane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Brisbane Way is pet friendly.
Does 28 Brisbane Way offer parking?
Yes, 28 Brisbane Way does offer parking.
Does 28 Brisbane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Brisbane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Brisbane Way have a pool?
Yes, 28 Brisbane Way has a pool.
Does 28 Brisbane Way have accessible units?
No, 28 Brisbane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Brisbane Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Brisbane Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Brisbane Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Brisbane Way has units with air conditioning.
