28 Brisbane Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in Irvine's University Park, this 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious and quiet home. This warm home has a large open living/dining room with a fireplace and AC unit. It has been freshly painted with new vinyl wood flooring. There is an attached 2 car garage with ample street parking and a nice backyard that backs up to University Community trails and Brisbane park. The Amenities consist of 4 Pools, one Tennis Court, one Pickleball Court, 7 playgrounds, and a clubhouse that can be rented by residents for events.