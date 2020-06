Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful a furnished room with own bathroom, approximately 175 SF located at highly desirable community of Orchard Hill. It comes with brand new furniture and mattress, wood shutter windows with views. Rent includes utilities and the Internet. Convenient location to the beaches, shopping center, business district and easy access to the freeways. Prefers female. No pet and Light cooking. Thank you.