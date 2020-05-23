27 Silver Crescent

Amenities

A rare find in the Turtle Rock Highlands! Highly upgraded, single level 4BR w/quiet, interior location on cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to award winning Bonita Canyon Elementary School. Steps to acres of community park & pool. Everything has been remodeled here. Gated courtyard entry, double doors open to spacious formal living areas w/cathedral ceilings. Separate formal dining room overlooks back yard. Gourmet kitchen has been totally redone w/cherry wood cabinetry, granite counters & top of the line, stainless steel appliances. Adjoining family room & nook overlook front courtyard. All baths have been remodeled from top to bottom incl new cabinets, stone counters & all stone showers. Hardwood floors throughout, Added recessed lighting & mirrored wardrobes w/closet organizers. 6 panel doors. All double paned windows & doors. Fantastic corner lot w/oversized side yard. Huge lawn & numerous fruit trees. Built in BBQ & covered patio w/flagstone accents. Newer AC, furnace & water heater. 220V charging station in garage for electric cars. Tons of added storage. This is a fantastic community that does't come up for rent very often. Don't let it pass you by.