27 Highland View

Prestigious Turtle Rock....VIEW VIEW VIEW....Amazing Spectacular 2nd floor VIEW from every window-View of Shady Canyon,trees,mountains,it goes on & on. Fabulously upgraded thru out. 3 Bedroom 2 FULL baths. Ceramic Tile entry..High ceilings..CeasarStone kitchen and CeasarStone thru out...Gourmet kitchen/VIEW /newer appliances/stainless steel deep double sink/new stone flooring/newer cabinetry, New Vinyl windows.....Living room/VIEW and cozy Ceasar Stone gas fireplace...Slider leads to a viewing DECK.....Huge master suite/VIEW/mirrored wardrobes/ CUSTOM Shower over master tub/rain glass doors/CUSTOM tiled shower/CaesarStone 2vanities..2nd bathroom/newer tiles shower over tub....Changed out vinyl windows...Designer paint, scraped ceilings, recessed lights, faucets, new carpet........Includes newer top of the line Maytag washer & dryer.....recessed lights....2 car oversized garage..The Highland View association is only 56 units lots of open space....between the homes....Private association swimming pool....Award winning Irvine Unified schools..Bonita Canyon, Rancho and University High.University of California at Irvine (UCI), Irvine Valley College (IVC)..Close to world class shopping, South Coast Plaza,Newport fashion Island,Laguna Beach...& Irvine Spectrum. Close to the Theatre District....Segerstrom Center...Near #405,#5,#133,#73,#241,#261,#55,#91 & SNA John Wayne Airport.Halfway from Los Angeles & San Diego. This is not your normal rental. Highly upgraded is an understatement.