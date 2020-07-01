All apartments in Irvine
27 Highland View

27 Highland Vw · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Highland Vw, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Prestigious Turtle Rock....VIEW VIEW VIEW....Amazing Spectacular 2nd floor VIEW from every window-View of Shady Canyon,trees,mountains,it goes on & on. Fabulously upgraded thru out. 3 Bedroom 2 FULL baths. Ceramic Tile entry..High ceilings..CeasarStone kitchen and CeasarStone thru out...Gourmet kitchen/VIEW /newer appliances/stainless steel deep double sink/new stone flooring/newer cabinetry, New Vinyl windows.....Living room/VIEW and cozy Ceasar Stone gas fireplace...Slider leads to a viewing DECK.....Huge master suite/VIEW/mirrored wardrobes/ CUSTOM Shower over master tub/rain glass doors/CUSTOM tiled shower/CaesarStone 2vanities..2nd bathroom/newer tiles shower over tub....Changed out vinyl windows...Designer paint, scraped ceilings, recessed lights, faucets, new carpet........Includes newer top of the line Maytag washer & dryer.....recessed lights....2 car oversized garage..The Highland View association is only 56 units lots of open space....between the homes....Private association swimming pool....Award winning Irvine Unified schools..Bonita Canyon, Rancho and University High.University of California at Irvine (UCI), Irvine Valley College (IVC)..Close to world class shopping, South Coast Plaza,Newport fashion Island,Laguna Beach...& Irvine Spectrum. Close to the Theatre District....Segerstrom Center...Near #405,#5,#133,#73,#241,#261,#55,#91 & SNA John Wayne Airport.Halfway from Los Angeles & San Diego. This is not your normal rental. Highly upgraded is an understatement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Highland View have any available units?
27 Highland View has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Highland View have?
Some of 27 Highland View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Highland View currently offering any rent specials?
27 Highland View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Highland View pet-friendly?
No, 27 Highland View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Highland View offer parking?
Yes, 27 Highland View offers parking.
Does 27 Highland View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Highland View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Highland View have a pool?
Yes, 27 Highland View has a pool.
Does 27 Highland View have accessible units?
No, 27 Highland View does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Highland View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Highland View has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Highland View have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Highland View does not have units with air conditioning.
