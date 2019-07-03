26 Brookhollow

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story Single Family Home located in West Irvine in Desirable Family-Friendly Neighborhood with Bright 3 Bedrooms + large loft/bonus room & 2.5 Bathrooms. Fresh new paint, open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious Living Room with fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and Glass Sliding Door to private backyard. Upstairs Master Suite has Large Walk-in Closet and beautifully updated spa-like bathroom. 2 guest bedrooms and large loft each with large closets. Laundry room located on 2nd level. Walking distance to Award Winning Elementary Schools and Close to Tustin Marketplace with Restaurants, Movie theatre and Shopping! Easy Access to Both 5 Frwy and Toll Roads. **NO PETS ALLOWED**