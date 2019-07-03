All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

26 Brookhollow

26 Brookhollow · No Longer Available
Location

26 Brookhollow, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 2 story Single Family Home located in West Irvine in Desirable Family-Friendly Neighborhood with Bright 3 Bedrooms + large loft/bonus room & 2.5 Bathrooms. Fresh new paint, open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious Living Room with fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and Glass Sliding Door to private backyard. Upstairs Master Suite has Large Walk-in Closet and beautifully updated spa-like bathroom. 2 guest bedrooms and large loft each with large closets. Laundry room located on 2nd level. Walking distance to Award Winning Elementary Schools and Close to Tustin Marketplace with Restaurants, Movie theatre and Shopping! Easy Access to Both 5 Frwy and Toll Roads. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Brookhollow have any available units?
26 Brookhollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Brookhollow have?
Some of 26 Brookhollow's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Brookhollow currently offering any rent specials?
26 Brookhollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Brookhollow pet-friendly?
No, 26 Brookhollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Brookhollow offer parking?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not offer parking.
Does 26 Brookhollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Brookhollow have a pool?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not have a pool.
Does 26 Brookhollow have accessible units?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Brookhollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Brookhollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Brookhollow does not have units with air conditioning.
