26 Belcanto

Beautiful Westpark Interior quiet location. Private entry through the gated courtyard. High Ceilings, Light & Bright, 4BR/3Ba, main floor bedroom with full shower and bath. Tiles in entry, living room, formal dining, family room, kitchen w upgraded granite countertops, eating area, & beautifully remodeled baths. Lots of windows, wood shutters. Recessed Lighting. Kitchen with almost new cabinets, granite counter tops, & appliances. Built in seating area in the nook. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, remodeled master bath with dual sinks & shower. Master suite and two other rooms are located on the second floor, new carpet , and paint. Backyard w built-in BBQ grill, awning, mature landscape, beautiful rose bushes, and fruit trees. Epoxy floor in the two car garage, washer and dryer. Close to freeways, parks, shopping, and theaters.



