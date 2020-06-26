All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 26 Belcanto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
26 Belcanto
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

26 Belcanto

26 Belcanto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26 Belcanto, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful Westpark Interior quiet location. Private entry through the gated courtyard. High Ceilings, Light & Bright, 4BR/3Ba, main floor bedroom with full shower and bath. Tiles in entry, living room, formal dining, family room, kitchen w upgraded granite countertops, eating area, & beautifully remodeled baths. Lots of windows, wood shutters. Recessed Lighting. Kitchen with almost new cabinets, granite counter tops, & appliances. Built in seating area in the nook. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, remodeled master bath with dual sinks & shower. Master suite and two other rooms are located on the second floor, new carpet , and paint. Backyard w built-in BBQ grill, awning, mature landscape, beautiful rose bushes, and fruit trees. Epoxy floor in the two car garage, washer and dryer. Close to freeways, parks, shopping, and theaters.

(RLNE5665980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Belcanto have any available units?
26 Belcanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Belcanto have?
Some of 26 Belcanto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Belcanto currently offering any rent specials?
26 Belcanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Belcanto pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Belcanto is pet friendly.
Does 26 Belcanto offer parking?
Yes, 26 Belcanto offers parking.
Does 26 Belcanto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Belcanto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Belcanto have a pool?
No, 26 Belcanto does not have a pool.
Does 26 Belcanto have accessible units?
No, 26 Belcanto does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Belcanto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Belcanto has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Belcanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Belcanto does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology