Irvine, CA
255 Lockford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

255 Lockford

255 Lockford · No Longer Available
Location

255 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet interior location w/view deck, clean, light and bright, formal slate floor entry, open kitchen/great room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Lockford have any available units?
255 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 255 Lockford have?
Some of 255 Lockford's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
255 Lockford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 255 Lockford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 255 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 255 Lockford offers parking.
Does 255 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Lockford have a pool?
No, 255 Lockford does not have a pool.
Does 255 Lockford have accessible units?
No, 255 Lockford does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Lockford has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.
