All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
2540 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2540 Nolita
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

2540 Nolita

2540 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2540 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW highly upgraded bright top floor one bedrooms one bathroom modern living at Central Irvine! Extremely convenient location! Wi-Fi certified home with preinstalled smart features supported by Amazon. Designer selected laminated wood flooring in kitchen and living room, upgraded carpet for bedroom flooring. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. Two separate parking spaces. Resort style community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pools and spas, BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2540 Nolita have any available units?
2540 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2540 Nolita have?
Some of 2540 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2540 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2540 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2540 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2540 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2540 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology