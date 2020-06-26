2540 Nolita.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access new construction

BRAND NEW highly upgraded bright top floor one bedrooms one bathroom modern living at Central Irvine! Extremely convenient location! Wi-Fi certified home with preinstalled smart features supported by Amazon. Designer selected laminated wood flooring in kitchen and living room, upgraded carpet for bedroom flooring. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. Two separate parking spaces. Resort style community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pools and spas, BBQ area.