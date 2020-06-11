25 Orange Blossom

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.). The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and opens up to the living room which is perfect for entertaining. Also off the living room is a nice deck, from which you can enjoy the views and sounds of the lush landscape and flowing waterfalls below. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included without warranty. The carport and association pool are not far from the unit. Hurry, quick this unit won't last long!



(RLNE5074545)