Irvine, CA
25 Orange Blossom
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

25 Orange Blossom

25 Orange Blossom · (949) 514-3216
Location

25 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Orange Blossom · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.). The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and opens up to the living room which is perfect for entertaining. Also off the living room is a nice deck, from which you can enjoy the views and sounds of the lush landscape and flowing waterfalls below. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included without warranty. The carport and association pool are not far from the unit. Hurry, quick this unit won't last long!

(RLNE5074545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Orange Blossom have any available units?
25 Orange Blossom has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 25 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
25 Orange Blossom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom is pet friendly.
Does 25 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom does offer parking.
Does 25 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 25 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 25 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Orange Blossom has units with air conditioning.
