All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Entrada W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Entrada W
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

25 Entrada W

25 Entrada West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Entrada West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fabulous Northwood Home situated at a tranquil cul-de-sac street, features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths( with huge Master Bedroom & Bath), upgraded kitchen granite counters, custom cabinetry, Dacor 5 Burner Gas Cook top, breakfast counter, walk In pantry, spacious family room with granite framed fireplace and built in desk, bay Window, vaulted Ceiling; Master bedroom has newer dual paned Windows, entertainment Unit, wired for surround sound; Private large backyard; Walk to award winning Irvine Schools. Association amenities included lighted Tennis courts, swimming pools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Entrada W have any available units?
25 Entrada W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Entrada W have?
Some of 25 Entrada W's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Entrada W currently offering any rent specials?
25 Entrada W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Entrada W pet-friendly?
No, 25 Entrada W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Entrada W offer parking?
No, 25 Entrada W does not offer parking.
Does 25 Entrada W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Entrada W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Entrada W have a pool?
Yes, 25 Entrada W has a pool.
Does 25 Entrada W have accessible units?
No, 25 Entrada W does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Entrada W have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Entrada W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Entrada W have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Entrada W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology