25 Entrada W

Fabulous Northwood Home situated at a tranquil cul-de-sac street, features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths( with huge Master Bedroom & Bath), upgraded kitchen granite counters, custom cabinetry, Dacor 5 Burner Gas Cook top, breakfast counter, walk In pantry, spacious family room with granite framed fireplace and built in desk, bay Window, vaulted Ceiling; Master bedroom has newer dual paned Windows, entertainment Unit, wired for surround sound; Private large backyard; Walk to award winning Irvine Schools. Association amenities included lighted Tennis courts, swimming pools and parks.