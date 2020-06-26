All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2442 Watermarke Place
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

2442 Watermarke Place

2442 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. Kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinetry. The bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom is across the hall. The bright and light airy living room has access to the balcony with view of Bird Sanctuary. The laundry area is located in a separate closet. The community is complete with resort style amenities which include a fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, theater room, game room, tennis and basketball courts, and landscaped courtyards. Conveniently located near the UCI campus, shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and the 55, 405 and 73 freeways. This is a perfect condo for entry level buyers or investment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2442 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2442 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2442 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2442 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
