2442 Watermarke Place

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. Kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinetry. The bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom is across the hall. The bright and light airy living room has access to the balcony with view of Bird Sanctuary. The laundry area is located in a separate closet. The community is complete with resort style amenities which include a fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, theater room, game room, tennis and basketball courts, and landscaped courtyards. Conveniently located near the UCI campus, shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and the 55, 405 and 73 freeways. This is a perfect condo for entry level buyers or investment.