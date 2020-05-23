2401 Ladrillo Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning, Rare and Quiet, Upper Level End Unit within Highly Desirable Westpark Location! Home Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan, Upgraded Kitchen, High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, New Plush Carpet, Laminate Wood Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Built-in Cabinets, Custom Paint and Private Deck. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Euro White Cabinets and Breakfast Bar. Gorgeous Spacious Living and Dining Room with Cozy Gas Fireplace, Entertainment Niche and High Ceiling that Opens to a Lovely Private Deck. Relaxing Master Suite has Large Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity with Tub and Shower Combination. Spacious 2nd Bedroom with Mirror Closet Doors. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Plenty of Storage. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!