2401 Ladrillo Aisle
2401 Ladrillo Aisle

2401 Ladrillo Aisle · (949) 861-8000
Location

2401 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning, Rare and Quiet, Upper Level End Unit within Highly Desirable Westpark Location! Home Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan, Upgraded Kitchen, High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, New Plush Carpet, Laminate Wood Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Built-in Cabinets, Custom Paint and Private Deck. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Euro White Cabinets and Breakfast Bar. Gorgeous Spacious Living and Dining Room with Cozy Gas Fireplace, Entertainment Niche and High Ceiling that Opens to a Lovely Private Deck. Relaxing Master Suite has Large Walk-in Closet and Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity with Tub and Shower Combination. Spacious 2nd Bedroom with Mirror Closet Doors. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Plenty of Storage. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have any available units?
2401 Ladrillo Aisle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have?
Some of 2401 Ladrillo Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Ladrillo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Ladrillo Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Ladrillo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle does offer parking.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle has a pool.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Ladrillo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
