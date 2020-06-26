All apartments in Irvine
24 W Yale Loop

24 West Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

24 West Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with natural light throughout. End unit with full sized yard and only 1 common wall. Fireplace in Living Room. Inside laundry room. 2 car detached garage with access to back yard and kitchen door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 W Yale Loop have any available units?
24 W Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 W Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
24 W Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 W Yale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 24 W Yale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 W Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 24 W Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 24 W Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 W Yale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 W Yale Loop have a pool?
No, 24 W Yale Loop does not have a pool.
Does 24 W Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 24 W Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 24 W Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 W Yale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 W Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 W Yale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
