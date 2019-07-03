All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
24 W Yale
24 W Yale

24 W Yale Loop
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

24 W Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with natural light throughout. End unit with full sized yard and only 1 common wall. Fireplace in Living Room. Inside laundry room. 2 car detached garage with access to back yard and kitchen door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 W Yale have any available units?
24 W Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 W Yale currently offering any rent specials?
24 W Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 W Yale pet-friendly?
No, 24 W Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 W Yale offer parking?
Yes, 24 W Yale offers parking.
Does 24 W Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 W Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 W Yale have a pool?
No, 24 W Yale does not have a pool.
Does 24 W Yale have accessible units?
No, 24 W Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 24 W Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 W Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 W Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 W Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
