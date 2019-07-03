Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with natural light throughout. End unit with full sized yard and only 1 common wall. Fireplace in Living Room. Inside laundry room. 2 car detached garage with access to back yard and kitchen door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 W Yale have any available units?
24 W Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 W Yale currently offering any rent specials?
24 W Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.